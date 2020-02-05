Spreng Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.24 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. Altria Group accounts for 2.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. 10,124,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,513,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

