Spreng Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Southern makes up approximately 1.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $69.54. 5,504,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

In other news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.