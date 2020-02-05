SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $160,569,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWTX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,746. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $40.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). As a group, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

