SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,627 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPX worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after acquiring an additional 173,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 590.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after buying an additional 320,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPX by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 157,685 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SPX by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 107,006 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of SPXC traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. 5,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. SPX Corp has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

