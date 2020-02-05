SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FLOW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX Flow from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in SPX Flow by 573.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in SPX Flow by 390.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

