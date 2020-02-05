SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:SQN)

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SQN traded down GBX 40.38 ($0.53) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 52.70 ($0.69). 567,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.13. SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.60 ($1.27).

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

