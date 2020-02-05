Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.58

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SSIF traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 84.75 ($1.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.55.
Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile
