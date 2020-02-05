SRCOIN Price Down 42.2% Over Last Week (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $87,397.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.93 or 0.03115424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00200397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00131984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info . The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

