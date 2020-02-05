SSE’s (SSE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SSE to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SSE to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,369 ($18.01) to GBX 1,461 ($19.22) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,423.29 ($18.72).

SSE traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,537.50 ($20.22). 3,977,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. SSE has a one year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,522.50 ($20.03). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,471.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,286.43. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In other SSE news, insider Melanie Smith purchased 901 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

