Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.14 ($66.45).

ETR:STM opened at €56.05 ($65.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 52-week high of €64.55 ($75.06). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.82.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

