Standard AVB Financial (STND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on February 24th

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS:STND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. Standard AVB Financial has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

Get Standard AVB Financial alerts:

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard AVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard AVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.