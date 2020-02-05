Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Standex Int’l has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standex Int’l to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE SXI traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.81. 7,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. Standex Int’l has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $939.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.98 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Standex Int’l will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

