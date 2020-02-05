Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,057 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.5% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,967,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,683. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.32. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

