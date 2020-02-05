Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after acquiring an additional 490,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Starbucks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,978,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,545. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

