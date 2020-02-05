Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,277 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $19,175,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

SBUX stock opened at $88.38 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

