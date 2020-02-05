State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,777,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $201,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 82.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 231,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.34. 151,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

