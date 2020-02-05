State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $115.39 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $115,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,316,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 88,424 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 536,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. 2,245,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,571,672. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.