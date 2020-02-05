State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $157.25 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Linde worth $157,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $159.08 and a 12 month high of $214.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

