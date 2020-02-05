State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,341,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $126,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,333,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 69.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 1,085,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,064,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,938,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.