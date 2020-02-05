State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,902 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,372 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of salesforce.com worth $176,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.51. 3,112,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,591. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.81. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $189.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.47 billion, a PE ratio of 195.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,753 shares of company stock valued at $76,358,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

