State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 26,367 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,662,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,367 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nike were worth $168,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,283. The company has a market capitalization of $154.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.