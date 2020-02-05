State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,600 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Zoetis worth $85,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.38. The company had a trading volume of 610,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,782. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $143.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,401,174 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.