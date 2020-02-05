State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,990 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $92,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Target by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 13,471.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 465,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Target by 4,016.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 325,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 226,920 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.60. 1,952,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,729. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

