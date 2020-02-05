State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 165,122 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $184,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $48,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 461.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $240.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

