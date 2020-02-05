State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $22,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $192.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

