State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $29,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $155.99 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average of $153.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

