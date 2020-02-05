State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $24.01 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $24,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

PPG stock opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.36 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

