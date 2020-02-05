State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $26.97 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $26,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.52. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

