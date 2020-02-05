State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,338 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

PEG stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

