State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 21,514 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton worth $28,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $100.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $99.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Vertical Group cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

