State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $25,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 311,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.19.

ORLY opened at $407.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $349.71 and a 1-year high of $454.31.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total transaction of $3,301,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,998,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,345 shares of company stock worth $8,084,415. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

