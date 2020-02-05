Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Shares Up 23.4%

Steinhoff International Holdings NV (ETR:SNH) was up 23.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €0.07 ($0.08) and last traded at €0.07 ($0.08), 29,969,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.06 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of €0.05 and a 200-day moving average of €0.06. The firm has a market cap of $406.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

Steinhoff International Company Profile (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing of general merchandise and household goods in Africa, Australasia, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through 11 segments: Conforama; European Retail Management; Mattress Firm; European Manufacturing, Sourcing and Logistics; European Properties (Hemisphere); Pepkor Europe; Australasia (Greenlit Brands); Pepkor; Automotive; Corporate and Treasury Services; and All Other Segments.

