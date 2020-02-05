Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.06

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.06 and last traded at $67.48, with a volume of 3507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,167.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,767 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

