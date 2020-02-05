Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 5th (CE, COTY, GLPI, HNR1, IMO, PS, ROLL, SCWX, SGMO, SGRY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 5th:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celanese’s adjusted earnings and revenues for fourth-quarter 2019 missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Operational cost savings through productivity actions are likely to lend support to the company’s earnings in 2020. Acquisitions are also expected to drive results in the Engineered Materials unit. The company is also poised to gain from expansion in emerging regions. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the global economic weakness is expected to continue to affect demand. Turnarounds at the Clear Lake facility is also likely to hurt first-quarter results. Celanese is also exposed to headwinds from weak acetate tow volumes due to low utilization rates across the tow industry. Lower utilization in China is also hurting acetic acid demand. The company's high debt level is also a concern.”

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra. Cfra currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

