Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $34.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $471,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,581. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

