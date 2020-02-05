Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $259.00

Strategic Equity Capital PLC (LON:SEC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 259 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.41), with a volume of 107018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254.55 ($3.35).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 227.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 million and a P/E ratio of 71.94.

About Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC)

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

