Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 7,354 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.59. 10,075,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,333,628. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $418.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,012 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,304. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

