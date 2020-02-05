Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,857. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

