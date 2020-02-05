Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $683,000 Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 688.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,903,000 after acquiring an additional 583,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3,862.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,214,000 after acquiring an additional 538,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,077,000 after purchasing an additional 362,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB traded up $11.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.39. 239,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,593. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.12.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

