Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $699,000 Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.88. The company had a trading volume of 896,434 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.55. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

