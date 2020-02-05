Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 158,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,595,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.96. 1,254,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,043. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $116.72 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average of $139.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

