Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $519,000 in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,527. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

