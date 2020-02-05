Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 644.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 78,517 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPH traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,202. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $172.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

