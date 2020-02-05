Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 221 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $506,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 277.8% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.82. 2,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.74. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $163.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

