Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WesBanco by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 50,198 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 807 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

WSBC traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WesBanco Inc has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.09.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

