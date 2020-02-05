Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

About Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

