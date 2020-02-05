Strongco (TSE:SQP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Strongco Corp (TSE:SQP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $3.12. Strongco shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 26,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Strongco in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 830.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 million and a PE ratio of 8.84.

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, and pipe layers; and used equipment.

