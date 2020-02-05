Strs Ohio Acquires 15,330 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 55.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 231,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 82,936 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. 624,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,903. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

