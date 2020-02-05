Strs Ohio Buys 29,637 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 125.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. 350,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 57,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $808,274.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,629,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,102,013.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,904. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

