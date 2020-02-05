Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 423,002 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.50. 74,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,529. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

